Leaders of the camel train….
Photo 1215

Leaders of the camel train….

A bit of a closer shot of the famous Birubi Beach camels.

See yesterday’s shot for the full camel train, although these 4 are not from the same train of camels - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-01-23

In the short time that I was there, I saw about 3 lots of camels go out and do their lap of the beach & the line of people wanting to ride the camels was incredible – a bit like the line of cars looking for parking…lol
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb
What a great photo! So fun to see!
January 24th, 2025  
Diana
A magnificent clear capture of this beautiful sight, I love the ocean colour too.
January 24th, 2025  
