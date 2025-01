Leaders of the camel train….

A bit of a closer shot of the famous Birubi Beach camels.See yesterday’s shot for the full camel train, although these 4 are not from the same train of camels - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-01-23 In the short time that I was there, I saw about 3 lots of camels go out and do their lap of the beach & the line of people wanting to ride the camels was incredible – a bit like the line of cars looking for parking…lol