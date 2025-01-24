Sign up
Photo 1215
Leaders of the camel train….
A bit of a closer shot of the famous Birubi Beach camels.
See yesterday’s shot for the full camel train, although these 4 are not from the same train of camels -
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-01-23
In the short time that I was there, I saw about 3 lots of camels go out and do their lap of the beach & the line of people wanting to ride the camels was incredible – a bit like the line of cars looking for parking…lol
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
What a great photo! So fun to see!
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
A magnificent clear capture of this beautiful sight, I love the ocean colour too.
January 24th, 2025
