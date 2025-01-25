Previous
Toilet Murals by leggzy
Photo 1216

Toilet Murals

While in Newcastle we took a drive out to Blackbutt Nature Reserve.

And believe it or not, these amazing murals were on a toilet block that we discovered on one of our walks there. The artist is Mel Carrall and they were painted in 2018. One is on a side wall & the other the front wall of the toilets. The mural on the side wall goes around the corner & joins & blends with the one on the front wall. They are really beautiful pieces of artwork…and I still can’t believe that they were on a toilet block!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Shutterbug ace
Nice find. Beautiful murals.
January 25th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
These are awesome!
January 25th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
It takes the sense of urgency away - haha
January 25th, 2025  
julia ace
Some of the best murals are on Toilet blocks..
January 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing pieces of art work , lets hope the inside is as pleasant !!
January 25th, 2025  
