Toilet Murals

While in Newcastle we took a drive out to Blackbutt Nature Reserve.



And believe it or not, these amazing murals were on a toilet block that we discovered on one of our walks there. The artist is Mel Carrall and they were painted in 2018. One is on a side wall & the other the front wall of the toilets. The mural on the side wall goes around the corner & joins & blends with the one on the front wall. They are really beautiful pieces of artwork…and I still can’t believe that they were on a toilet block!

