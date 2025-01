Chillaxin

Because it’s all too much & I’m too tired to Koala today…haha



This was one of the Koala’s at the Blackbutt Nature Reserve, near Newcastle….not much activity from him in the time I was there. The only movement from him was that his head & right arm was originally on the other side of the branch, and then he stirred & swapped sides, which made for a better photo. I would have been there for hours, happy to just watch him & hope he woke up….but I pretty much had to be dragged away.



Happy Australia Day to my Aussie friends!