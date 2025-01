Strutting his stuff...

I feel lucky that I was able to witness & get a shot of Mr Peacock displaying his feathers.

Unfortunately I did have to miss the outer bits of his feathers as there was a very distracting fence/barricade behind & to the side of him with bright red & yellow, which I felt took away from his beautiful display.



I have another shot of Mr peacock with his feathers down, in my 2nd album.



40c again today...uggghhh

I'm about to head off to an appointment, so will catch up on commenting later tonight.