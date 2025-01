Back to more street art in Newcastle.This one is by Jordan Lucky, and I’ve shared another of his murals previously, that he co-painted with 2 other artists - https://365project.org/leggzy/this-and-that/2025-01-16 I couldn’t find any info on this artwork & there wasn’t anything on Jordan Lucky’s website, but I suspect that it is a much older one of his. I can’t remember exactly where I found it, but I think it was in a small carpark off Hunter Street. I really like the colours & of course the beautiful owl…closest I’ll ever get to photographing an owl!Here is a link to Jordan’s website if interested - https://www.jordanluckycreative.com/