Memorial Walk

This was an amazing boardwalk style walk just on the outskirts of Newcastle. It was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli and the commencement of steelmaking in Newcastle, serving as both a tribute and a historical monument to the men and women of the Hunter region who served their community and country.



The walk is highlighted by a 160m cliff-top bridge, and there are also steel silhouettes of soldiers and inscribed with close to 4,000 family names of nearly 11,000 known Hunter Valley men and women who enlisted during World War I (not shown in my photo).



The photo is looking towards Merewether, which is the beach you can see straight ahead. It seemed to be a very popular walk, and the views & scenery were amazing.

