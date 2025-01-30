Previous
Memorial Walk

This was an amazing boardwalk style walk just on the outskirts of Newcastle. It was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli and the commencement of steelmaking in Newcastle, serving as both a tribute and a historical monument to the men and women of the Hunter region who served their community and country.

The walk is highlighted by a 160m cliff-top bridge, and there are also steel silhouettes of soldiers and inscribed with close to 4,000 family names of nearly 11,000 known Hunter Valley men and women who enlisted during World War I (not shown in my photo).

The photo is looking towards Merewether, which is the beach you can see straight ahead. It seemed to be a very popular walk, and the views & scenery were amazing.
l.eggzy (Linda)

bkb in the city ace
Absolutely beautiful
January 30th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Nice pov leading us right in to the scene.
January 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fascinating read!
January 30th, 2025  
Neil ace
Wonderful photograph, great pov.
January 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful walk and scenery. Such an interesting narrative too.
January 30th, 2025  
