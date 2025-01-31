Street Art walkers

Previous
Street art by artist Olas One (Nickolas Stuart), spotted while out walking after dinner one night in Newcastle….I specifically waited for this couple who I could see coming towards the artwork, to be in my shot.

Olas One is a Graffiti Muralist/ Illustrator home to Mulubinba (Newcastle) Australia – Mulubinba is the Aboriginal name for Newcastle. Here is a link to the artist’s website.
https://olasone.com/work/murals

That is the end of my Newcastle photos….I sure took a lot of photos in just 3 days!
There are a some more that survived the cull that I haven’t shared, and I may post some of them here & there over February.
I hope you have enjoyed visiting Newcastle with me as much as I did exploring it, especially the street art! I had no idea there was so much street art in Newcastle, and most of it I just stumbled across, I didn’t go looking for it, besides a couple that I could see from a distance that I just had to find! It truly is an amazing city, and hopefully I’ll get to go back sometime….
