Street Art walkers

Street art by artist Olas One (Nickolas Stuart), spotted while out walking after dinner one night in Newcastle….I specifically waited for this couple who I could see coming towards the artwork, to be in my shot.Olas One is a Graffiti Muralist/ Illustrator home to Mulubinba (Newcastle) Australia – Mulubinba is the Aboriginal name for Newcastle. Here is a link to the artist’s website.That is the end of my Newcastle photos….I sure took a lot of photos in just 3 days!There are a some more that survived the cull that I haven’t shared, and I may post some of them here & there over February.I hope you have enjoyed visiting Newcastle with me as much as I did exploring it, especially the street art! I had no idea there was so much street art in Newcastle, and most of it I just stumbled across, I didn’t go looking for it, besides a couple that I could see from a distance that I just had to find! It truly is an amazing city, and hopefully I’ll get to go back sometime….