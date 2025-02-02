Sign up
Finally!
I have been trying for so long to get a shot of one of these gorgeous little Superb Fairy-Wrens ….they are just so quick, always jumping & flitting all over the place. But finally I got one!! I am so sooooo excited….lol
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Babs
ace
Oh, well done, they move so quick. I think I would need someone to glue him to the ground for me to get a photo. ha ha fav.
February 2nd, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
So sharp. Well done.
February 2nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic! I saw quite a few Splendid Fairy Wrens when visiting Western Australia! Amazing birds. I’ve also seen the Superb Fairy-wrens!!! Just precious! Fabulous capture!!!
February 2nd, 2025
