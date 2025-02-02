Previous
Finally! by leggzy
Photo 1224

Finally!

I have been trying for so long to get a shot of one of these gorgeous little Superb Fairy-Wrens ….they are just so quick, always jumping & flitting all over the place. But finally I got one!! I am so sooooo excited….lol
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh, well done, they move so quick. I think I would need someone to glue him to the ground for me to get a photo. ha ha fav.
February 2nd, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
So sharp. Well done.
February 2nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic! I saw quite a few Splendid Fairy Wrens when visiting Western Australia! Amazing birds. I’ve also seen the Superb Fairy-wrens!!! Just precious! Fabulous capture!!!
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact