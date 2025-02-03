Previous
Meet Reggie! by leggzy
Meet Reggie!

My daughter’s Jack Russell. He is so adorable & such a character & is often called Reggie Russell! lol
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kathy A
Lovely portrait of Reggie
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous shot of Reggie, they are such feisty little dogs.
February 3rd, 2025  
