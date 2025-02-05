Twisted Silo

While I was out today, I spotted this big round metal ball shaped thing in the distance, sitting out in the middle of a paddock. At first I couldn’t work out what it was, then I thought, I think it’s a twisted up silo, so I found a spot to pull over so I could check it out. I was taking some photos from the fence line when a farmer in a ute stopped. I said to him, is that what I think it is? And he said, yes it’s a silo, and then he told me the story. A couple of weeks ago when we had really bad storms with lots of super strong winds, this silo came from 1km away and this is where it ended up….but along the way, sadly, it hit & killed 2 cows….one pretty much instantly and the 2nd one ended up having to be put down. The farmer then said it would be ok for me to go into the paddock if I wanted better photos…so I did.Up close, I can see that it was once a silo… the ladder is on the side, albeit very warped and twisted, the legs are there, but very mangled, and from the other side I could see the distorted inspection hatch….. but it is nowhere near the shape of what a silo should be! It now looks like a mangled up ball of metal …perhaps even a huge piece of space junk!I still can’t get over that it travelled so far, and that it killed 2 cows! And I never thought to ask the farmer if it had grain in the silo at the time….somehow I think it wouldn’t have, because surely the wind would not be able to lift & move a silo with a couple of hundred ton of grain in it?!? ( I believe that’s how much these silos hold)…but harvest is not long finished, so perhaps there was grain in it. If only I had asked!My photo for Flash of Red a couple of days ago has the same type of silos perched near to the abandoned farmhouse, that this silo used to look like……