Red-Browed Finch by leggzy
Red-Browed Finch

Caught this little fellow at one of the seed dishes in a shady section of my garden. They are really quick & always flitting about, just like the Fairy-Wrens, so I was pretty chuffed to have captured this one.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
February 6th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Great shot, especially given he is in the shade.
February 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely detail, I love the eye make up.
February 6th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
The finches are lovely.
February 6th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
what a pretty bird.
February 6th, 2025  
