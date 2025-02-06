Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Red-Browed Finch
Caught this little fellow at one of the seed dishes in a shady section of my garden. They are really quick & always flitting about, just like the Fairy-Wrens, so I was pretty chuffed to have captured this one.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
5
3
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1302
photos
103
followers
100
following
336% complete
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1225
71
1226
72
1227
73
1228
74
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
February 6th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Great shot, especially given he is in the shade.
February 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with lovely detail, I love the eye make up.
February 6th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
The finches are lovely.
February 6th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
what a pretty bird.
February 6th, 2025
