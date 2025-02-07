Previous
Busy Bee by leggzy
Busy Bee

This busy little bee was getting what he could from one of the last of my bedraggled agapanthus.
l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous soft lilacs with beautiful details…clever bee
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous. We still don't see bees here since the varroa mite situation
February 7th, 2025  
