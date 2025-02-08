Previous
At the bar by leggzy
Photo 1230

At the bar

A mural on the side of a pub in Gunning.
Looks like State of Origin must be on the telly.
Not sure who the artist is unfortunately.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Wylie ace
Its a beauty!
February 8th, 2025  
Marj ace
Nicely captured !
February 8th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Another great find. So quintessentially country Australia. Love it!
February 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous find and capture Linda, so much to see here and so well done. I love the well placed windmill.
February 8th, 2025  
