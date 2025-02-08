Sign up
Previous
Photo 1230
At the bar
A mural on the side of a pub in Gunning.
Looks like State of Origin must be on the telly.
Not sure who the artist is unfortunately.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
4
3
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
1306
photos
106
followers
101
following
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1227
73
1228
74
1229
75
1230
76
Wylie
ace
Its a beauty!
February 8th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nicely captured !
February 8th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Another great find. So quintessentially country Australia. Love it!
February 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous find and capture Linda, so much to see here and so well done. I love the well placed windmill.
February 8th, 2025
