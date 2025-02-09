Sign up
Photo 1231
Hanging on...
Google tells me this is a Lycidae - commonly known as a Net-Winged Beetle. I found it on the leaves of my agapanthus, and he is right on the edge of one of the leaves, appearing to be hanging on!
I was inspired by Yao's month of bugs a while back, and have been on the lookout for bugs in my garden ever since. Thanks for the inspiration Yao! :)
@yaorenliu
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
