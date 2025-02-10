Previous
Morning light by leggzy
Photo 1232

Morning light

I never tire of seeing windmills on the landscape. Spotted this one while out the other morning, so I stopped to get a shot.... I quite like the light & colours coming through the clouds.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
I love this, wonderful rural scene with beautiful light and colours. I too love windmills but they seem to be disappearing.
February 10th, 2025  
