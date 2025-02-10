Sign up
Photo 1232
Morning light
I never tire of seeing windmills on the landscape. Spotted this one while out the other morning, so I stopped to get a shot.... I quite like the light & colours coming through the clouds.
10th February 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this, wonderful rural scene with beautiful light and colours. I too love windmills but they seem to be disappearing.
February 10th, 2025
