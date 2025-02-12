Previous
A different view by leggzy
Photo 1234

A different view

Of the Tea House at the Japanese Gardens…. with some different coloured Crepe Myrtles adding a little pop of colour.

I will catch up with commenting when I can, about to head out for an appointment.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact