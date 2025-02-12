Sign up
Previous
Photo 1234
A different view
Of the Tea House at the Japanese Gardens…. with some different coloured Crepe Myrtles adding a little pop of colour.
I will catch up with commenting when I can, about to head out for an appointment.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
