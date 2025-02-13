Newcastle Street Art

Some more street art from Newcastle that I said I’d post here & there in February.



I can’t remember where I spotted this one…possibly Hunter Street on one of our after dinner walks.



I’m also not sure who the artist is…It has the word “Mia” in amongst the artwork, so not sure if that is the artist or not. I thought the man in this one looked like Dick Dastardly from The Wacky Races TV show…if anyone remembers that? But not sure if that’s who it’s meant to be or not! I really like the colours in this one against the black background.

