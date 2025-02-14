Previous
Red Rose by leggzy
Red Rose

While playing with selective colour for Flash of Red with my teddy bear photo, I also had a play with this gorgeous red rose, and thought it was fitting for Valentine’s Day.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Happy Valentines Day.
February 14th, 2025  
Sublimely beautiful! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2025  
Captivating photo. Great job with flash of red
February 14th, 2025  
