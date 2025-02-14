Sign up
Previous
Photo 1236
Red Rose
While playing with selective colour for Flash of Red with my teddy bear photo, I also had a play with this gorgeous red rose, and thought it was fitting for Valentine’s Day.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
3
2
l.eggzy (Linda)
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1233
79
1234
80
1235
81
1236
82
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Happy Valentines Day.
February 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Sublimely beautiful! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2025
Marj
ace
Captivating photo. Great job with flash of red
February 14th, 2025
