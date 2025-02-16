Previous
Renovated by leggzy
I took this shot with the intention of using for this past week’s vintage theme for Flash of Red, but I much preferred it in colour.

I have a shot I took back in 2016 when this old house was sold, and word was that it was going to be renovated. I had planned to get progress shots of the renovations, but life got in the way & that didn’t happen. I went back to it recently, knowing that it was well & truly finished with its renovations and the owners have been living in it for a couple of years now. It was a tad difficult to get a good clear shot because there is now new brick piers & fencing around the front of the house, but you can still see that it’s the same house as my previous shot. I think the new owners have done a fantastic job on it .

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-02-23
Dorothy ace
What a wonderful job they have done! Wouldn’t you love to see the inside? I like the little hearts on the fence pillars, but not the metal fencing so much.
February 16th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
February 16th, 2025  
