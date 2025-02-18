Sign up
Previous
Photo 1240
Storm watchers
Another street art mural in Newcastle.
I'm not sure who the artist is, and haven't really had time to do any research to try to find out.
The mural appears to be 2 wild dogs looking out over a lightning storm in the distance. I really liked the colours in this one.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
5
2
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb
ace
Great mural!
February 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
The colours are wonderful and so is your capture of this beautiful mural.
February 18th, 2025
Lynne
What a great mural.
February 18th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
A beautiful & colourful mural.
February 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely mural. I checked it out with google lens but didn't get very far
February 18th, 2025
