Storm watchers by leggzy
Storm watchers

Another street art mural in Newcastle.
I'm not sure who the artist is, and haven't really had time to do any research to try to find out.

The mural appears to be 2 wild dogs looking out over a lightning storm in the distance. I really liked the colours in this one.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
Barb ace
Great mural!
February 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
The colours are wonderful and so is your capture of this beautiful mural.
February 18th, 2025  
Lynne
What a great mural.
February 18th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
A beautiful & colourful mural.
February 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely mural. I checked it out with google lens but didn't get very far
February 18th, 2025  
