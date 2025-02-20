Previous
Magpie silhouette by leggzy
Photo 1242

Magpie silhouette

Sitting in a dead tree and he was joyfully singing away
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful silhouettes and sky.
February 20th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Brilliant and striking.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact