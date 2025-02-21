Previous
Diving in... by leggzy
Photo 1243

Diving in...

A collage with a sequence of 9 shots taken in rapid succession of a Willy Wagtail totally enjoying himself, diving in & out of my backyard bird bath.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact