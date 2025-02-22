Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
Splish Splash
He’s taking a bath…and thoroughly enjoying it in this hot weather we are having.
An Eastern Rosella having a tub in my very communal bird bath...lol
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
1
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1334
photos
107
followers
101
following
340% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A great flash of colour, beautiful pretty bird cooling off… lovely happy photo.
February 22nd, 2025
