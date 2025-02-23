The old shearing shed

The shearers quarters is off to the left of this shot, and I took that shot from a different spot to this one - it was taken from the right side of the shearing shed, on a different road (this whole paddock is on a corner).
I'm a fair way from the shearing shed here, and had to trample through quite long grass, being as noisy as I could, to scare off any snakes that may have been lurking! The crazy things we do for a photo!
Again, this is near what was once known as Soldiers Flat, but apparently the shearing shed & quarters is known as Bangaroo Shearing Shed & Shearers Quarters. There is a road nearby (much further to the left of this shot) called Bangaroo Road, so I'd say that's how it got its name, and perhaps the property once fronted Bangaroo Road, whereas the shed & quarters are much closer to Troopers Road.
This old shearing shed appeared to still be in use, it is in quite reasonable condition, and the opposite side had new sheeting of iron.