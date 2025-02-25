Previous
No birds, so a bee will do by leggzy
Photo 1247

No birds, so a bee will do

While waiting & hoping for a bird shot, I spotted this bee on a single little hotlips flower...so a bee it is.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact