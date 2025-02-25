Sign up
Photo 1247
Photo 1247
No birds, so a bee will do
While waiting & hoping for a bird shot, I spotted this bee on a single little hotlips flower...so a bee it is.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
0
0
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1340
photos
107
followers
99
following
341% complete
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1244
90
1245
91
1246
92
1247
93
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
