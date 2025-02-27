Previous
Silver Spooned Owl by leggzy
Photo 1249

Silver Spooned Owl

Just hanging around in the Chinese Elm tree.

He is made by the same clever man that made the Blue Eyed Spoon Frog https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-11-29
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
moni kozi
Brilliant: both owl (especially) and frog (particularly)
February 27th, 2025  
