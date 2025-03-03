Previous
Eagle mural by leggzy
Photo 1253

Eagle mural

By artists The Zookeeper, Drapl, and Brightsiders. I have shared this entire mural before, but recently took more shots of the individual pieces. It is in a very narrow laneway & a bit difficult to get a decent shot.

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-08-16
This eagle is at the opposite end from where I took the shot of the entire wall.

3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact