Photo 1253
Eagle mural
By artists The Zookeeper, Drapl, and Brightsiders. I have shared this entire mural before, but recently took more shots of the individual pieces. It is in a very narrow laneway & a bit difficult to get a decent shot.
This eagle is at the opposite end from where I took the shot of the entire wall.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
