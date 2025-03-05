Sign up
Previous
Photo 1255
From the corner gate
View of the shearing shed & shearers quarters that I've posted previously. Unfortunately, this is as close as I could get as the property is all locked up with private property signs.
This is taken in the middle of where the previous 2 shots were taken from.
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-02-23
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-02-19
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
6
3
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1358
photos
109
followers
103
following
343% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Wonderful Aussie scene.
March 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I certainly enjoy these shots.
March 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great Aussie scene. From this angle it looks like you could just walk straight in
March 5th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@kjarn
There is a fence right in front of me that you can't see, plus another gate a bit further to the left, but it is locked.
March 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, I love the sheds.
March 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful sky and clouds!
March 5th, 2025
