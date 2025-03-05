Previous
From the corner gate by leggzy
From the corner gate

View of the shearing shed & shearers quarters that I've posted previously. Unfortunately, this is as close as I could get as the property is all locked up with private property signs.

This is taken in the middle of where the previous 2 shots were taken from.

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Purdey (Sharon)
Wonderful Aussie scene.
March 5th, 2025  
Dorothy
I certainly enjoy these shots.
March 5th, 2025  
Kathy A
Great Aussie scene. From this angle it looks like you could just walk straight in
March 5th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda)
@kjarn There is a fence right in front of me that you can't see, plus another gate a bit further to the left, but it is locked.
March 5th, 2025  
Diana
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, I love the sheds.
March 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Beautiful sky and clouds!
March 5th, 2025  
