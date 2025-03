This is a shot with one of the pivot irrigators in action. I did a shot of a similar one for Flash of Red, but it was slightly different in it’s design, plus it wasn’t in action at the time - https://365project.org/leggzy/this-and-that/2025-02-21 The crop is grown in a circle, and the irrigator pivots from the centre, and just goes round & round at a very slow rate, watering the crop, which I’m pretty sure is Lucerne. The paddock was not too far from the river, which is where the water is sourced from for the irrigator. I think it would look pretty cool from the air with all these massive green circles everywhere.