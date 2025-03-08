Circular crops

As explained in yesterdays irrigator shot, I thought it would be cool to be able to see the circular crops from the air....so short of having a drone, I went onto Google maps satellite view to see if the circular crops were visible...and they are. So this is just a small area showing the crops....there's lots more, but it lost the effect when zoomed out to cover them.



The Irrigator that I showed yesterday was watering the large circle that's upper centre of my screen shot. And you can see the river I mentioned, meandering across the bottom left.



Not really a photo today, but it interested me to see the circles from above :)