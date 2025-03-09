Sign up
Old farm shed
That could possibly be an old shearing shed.
Remnants of an old house can be seen up behind the shed, with the double chimney left standing, plus there appears to be a structure in amongst the trees on the left.
I’d love to be able to go in & have a poke about around the place.
9th March 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
