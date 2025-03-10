Previous
2 chimneys & a dead tree by leggzy
2 chimneys & a dead tree

As seen in yesterdays pic - a close up shot of the chimneys & dead tree.

I initially thought that the flat side of the chimneys (facing to the left of photo) would have been in the inside of the house/structure….but there doesn’t appear to be any openings for a fireplace, unless they are down lower in the longer grass & I just can’t see them. Otherwise, I'm a bit bamboozled by them, as I don't think the other side, with the stepped brickwork, would have been the inside. Would love to know it's history.
l.eggzy (Linda)

Dorothy ace
Looks like it was a substantial home with the two chimneys. Wouldn’t you love to know what it looked like a 100 years ago? Would your local library have any information on the old “stations”, farms in the area?
