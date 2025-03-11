Previous
Along the garden path by leggzy
Along the garden path

At the Japanese Gardens, there are paths that meander all over and here there’s such a variety of trees, including some flowering Crepe Myrtles. There’s also a little viewing platform to the pond where there’s plenty of Koi fish & ducks.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
