Down by the river by leggzy
Photo 1262

Down by the river

Early morning stroll at the river, before the heat sets in.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
What a delightful start to the day.
March 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
such a wonderful scene and capture, I love the reflections and blue on the water.
March 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful, what river is this?
March 12th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
@illinilass it's the Lachlan River
March 12th, 2025  
