Old hayshed - revisit by leggzy
Old hayshed - revisit

Recently this old hay shed came up as my Flash Back Friday, and I had said that maybe I should go back to see if it’s still standing. After figuring out where it was, I went back yesterday & to my surprise it is looking pretty much like it did back in 2016….it’s just a bit wonky looking across the front & a small section at the back seems to be partially falling down. There was still hay under it, that didn't look real good so I thought it could possibly the same hay?, but there is now also a type of campervan in under it under it too.

https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-05-14

I love revisiting old stuff like this & then comparing what has changed over the years
l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
