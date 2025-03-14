Previous
Hey, I want to be in the photo too! by leggzy
Hey, I want to be in the photo too!

These 2 Rainbow Lorikeet’s were having a lovely time feeding in my backyard & I was surprised at how close I was able to get to them.

I was taking a few shots of the one on the right, when the other one popped his head into the frame as if to say, Hey don’t forget me! lol
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Amazing and beautiful capture!
March 14th, 2025  
Too funny :-). Great shot of these beautiful guys,
March 14th, 2025  
