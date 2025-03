Glendalough

This one is from the archives.



St Kevin’s church, also known as St Kevin’s Kitchen, Glendalough, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.

It is thought that the church was built somewhere between the end of the 11th century, and the beginning of the 12th – Such an amazing place.



Happy St Patrick’s Day.



Things might be a bit hit & miss with me for the next little while - just a lot going on at the moment & it's all very stressful :(