Photo 1267
Whirling windmill
That was quite noisy creaking & groaning as it spun around...and it was a little be eerie as it was in the middle of nowhere & no other sounds.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice ghostly quality and wonderfully captured.
March 23rd, 2025
