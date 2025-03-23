Previous
Whirling windmill by leggzy
Photo 1267

Whirling windmill

That was quite noisy creaking & groaning as it spun around...and it was a little be eerie as it was in the middle of nowhere & no other sounds.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice ghostly quality and wonderfully captured.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact