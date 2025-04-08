Sign up
Previous
Photo 1271
Owl mural
Another smaller piece of the overall mural in a narrow laneway that I shared here -
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-08-16
And another individual piece here
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-03-03
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
0
0
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1398
photos
113
followers
107
following
