Owl mural by leggzy
Photo 1271

Owl mural

Another smaller piece of the overall mural in a narrow laneway that I shared here - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-08-16
And another individual piece here https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-03-03
8th April 2025

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
