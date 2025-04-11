Previous
Berries for breakfast by leggzy
Berries for breakfast

While out watering the garden the other morning, I could hear this noise...turns out it was coming from a bunch of cockatoos in the neighbours tree, chomping on the berries for breakfast. They certainly made a mess of the tree
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Linda E

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cheeky looking fellow!
April 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous, but so destructive.
April 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot of him
April 11th, 2025  
