Squire Pepper by leggzy
Photo 1273

Squire Pepper

Another part of the wall art in the narrow laneway that I’ve shared before. This section was up quite high and has some blue wrens, a magpie on the far right…..and the text “Squire Pepper” is referring to the building that the mural is on – back in the day it was a department store called Squire Pepper, that unfortunately burnt down in 1925. There is now a small park on the opposite side of this building that is called Squire Park. The building was rebuilt & then housed a few department stores over the years…Grace Brothers, Fosseys, which eventually became Target (they are the ones that I know of). Now the top half is sitting empty & the bottom section is a cheap $5 shop, which is a bit of a shame as the town does not have much in the way of shopping nowadays.
Marj ace
Nice perspective and technique for taking this photo. I like the birds
April 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous mural and beautifully captured. I love the birds and colours, such an interesting narrative too.
April 14th, 2025  
