Squire Pepper

Another part of the wall art in the narrow laneway that I’ve shared before. This section was up quite high and has some blue wrens, a magpie on the far right…..and the text “Squire Pepper” is referring to the building that the mural is on – back in the day it was a department store called Squire Pepper, that unfortunately burnt down in 1925. There is now a small park on the opposite side of this building that is called Squire Park. The building was rebuilt & then housed a few department stores over the years…Grace Brothers, Fosseys, which eventually became Target (they are the ones that I know of). Now the top half is sitting empty & the bottom section is a cheap $5 shop, which is a bit of a shame as the town does not have much in the way of shopping nowadays.