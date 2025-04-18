Previous
Squeaky clean by leggzy
Photo 1274

Squeaky clean

& all fluffed up while waiting to dry out.

A white plumed honey eater in my backyard. They are quite a slim looking bird, except when they've been for a dip in the bird bath & then fluffed themselves up.....
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
An extraordinary moment of fluffing.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact