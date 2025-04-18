Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1274
Squeaky clean
& all fluffed up while waiting to dry out.
A white plumed honey eater in my backyard. They are quite a slim looking bird, except when they've been for a dip in the bird bath & then fluffed themselves up.....
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1401
photos
115
followers
106
following
349% complete
View this month »
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Latest from all albums
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marj
ace
An extraordinary moment of fluffing.
April 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close