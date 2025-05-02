Previous
Lapping it up by leggzy
Photo 1276

Lapping it up

A rainbow lorikeet having a little drink at one of the birdbaths in my backyard. I was surprised that I was able to capture his tongue actually lapping up the water.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and detail, lovely reflection too.
May 2nd, 2025  
Marj ace
Your capture his little tongue in this image, adds an extra touch of charm. Vibrant colors in the bird's reflection.
May 2nd, 2025  
