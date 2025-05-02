Sign up
Previous
Photo 1276
Lapping it up
A rainbow lorikeet having a little drink at one of the birdbaths in my backyard. I was surprised that I was able to capture his tongue actually lapping up the water.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
2
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1403
photos
115
followers
106
following
349% complete
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail, lovely reflection too.
May 2nd, 2025
Marj
ace
Your capture his little tongue in this image, adds an extra touch of charm. Vibrant colors in the bird's reflection.
May 2nd, 2025
