Photo 1277
Home among the gum trees
A little old cottage spotted while out for a drive. No idea if anyone lives in it though. I would love to have been able to get a shot from the front, but there was a high embankment further along the road in front of it....so a side on view it is.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Linda E
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture, amazing how that beautiful tree dwarfs the cottage.
May 5th, 2025
