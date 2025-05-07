The tiny little railway station at Woodstock, which is a little village in the area where I live.
I have taken photos of it before - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-03-03 when the railway line was no longer in use. I'm not 100% sure whether that is still the case or not. It is definitely not used for main rail uses, but a few years ago, a local vintage rail group were running touristy day trips out to Woodstock with lunch at the local pub, and I suspect that is why the rails have been added onto the platform & ramp of the station, but I haven't heard anything about them still running, so I suspect that they possibly aren't, which is a shame.
Ps, I love the older photo too.