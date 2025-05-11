Previous
3 of a kind by leggzy
3 of a kind

3 White Plumed Honeyeaters about to have a drink at the birdbath in my backyard. They are quick little things, and are about the size of a finch
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Linda E

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs ace
Well done, your birdbath is so popular.
May 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great capture
May 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture…
May 11th, 2025  
