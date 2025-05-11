3 of a kind

Sign up
3 White Plumed Honeyeaters about to have a drink at the birdbath in my backyard. They are quick little things, and are about the size of a finch
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Babs
ace
Well done, your birdbath is so popular.
May 11th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great capture
May 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture…
May 11th, 2025
