First signs of autumn by leggzy
First signs of autumn

At the Japanese Gardens. I think they are cherry blossom trees that are starting to 'turn'. Unusually warm weather here, so not a lot of colour as yet.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Linda E

Jerzy ace
Fall is usually my favorite time of year but right now we are happy to get rid of the winter. Beautiful manicured lawns and great capture.
May 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful. We don't get many autumn trees here but I haven't seen any yet
May 14th, 2025  
