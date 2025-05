Still in his breeding plumage

I got quite a surprise yesterday to see this little blue wren in my backyard still in blue. Normally they lose their blue breeding plumage after the breeding season, until they regain it again in spring. But Google tells me that some older males sometimes keep their breeding plumage all year....so I'm guessing that's the case for this little guy. I will be stalking him over the next little while, hopefully for a better shot :)