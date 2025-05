But not sure for how much longer?I drove past this old place recently and just had to stop for an updated photo. I've taken shots of it previously, in 2016 & 2021....and I think there is a vast difference between all 3 shots, but somehow it's still standing. Wonder if it might last another 4 or 5 years? I'll have to remember to go back again.2016 - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-09-30 2021 - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2021-10-19