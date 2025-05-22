Sign up
Photo 1284
Dry & desolate
A typical paddock on a nearby farm showing just how dry it is & has been for quite a few months. Photo taken yesterday....but guess what? Today it is raining! - it is very much needed (farmers will be happy)
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Linda E
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kathy A
ace
Feel free to take all the rain falling at my place
May 22nd, 2025
