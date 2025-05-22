Previous
Dry & desolate by leggzy
Dry & desolate

A typical paddock on a nearby farm showing just how dry it is & has been for quite a few months. Photo taken yesterday....but guess what? Today it is raining! - it is very much needed (farmers will be happy)
Kathy A ace
Feel free to take all the rain falling at my place
